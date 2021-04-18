A A A

Kanu Hawaiʻi invites local residents, visitors, nonprofits, businesses, schools, and government agencies to participate in the Kōkua Exchange, a Hawaiʻi-focused time bank, during Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi, taking place April 18-24, 2021.

The Kōkua Exchange is a platform that creates a network of support for local communities, providing a map of talents and professional skills and services available for exchange.

Kanu Hawaiʻi’s time bank planning committee is available throughout Volunteer Week at the following virtual events:

Monday, April 19, 4 to 5 p.m. Kōkua Exchange Orientation for Organizations

Tuesday, April 20, 5 to 6 p.m. Kōkua Exchange Orientation for Businesses

Kōkua Exchange Orientation for Businesses Wednesday, April 21, 6 to 7 p.m. Kōkua Exchange Orientation for Community Members

Additionally, Kanu Hawaiʻi will partner with Hawaiʻi People’s Fund and Everyday Hero Project for a pilot program to create a capacity building network of support for grassroots organizations committed to social change.

Thursday, April 22, 6 to 7 p.m. The Giving Project: Environmental Justice, Arts & Letters Gallery (1164 Nuʻuanu Ave., Honolulu)

This partnership will build volunteer opportunities at the Hawaiʻi People’s Fund Giving Project to support local environmental justice. Hawaiʻi People’s Fund is an advocacy and grant making organization providing grants to local grassroots movements demonstrating social change.

Friday, April 23, 6 7 p.m. Activate Network for Emergency Relief & Disaster Preparedness (Virtual Event)

Kanu Hawaiʻi will partner with Hawaiʻi Island’s Everyday Hero Project to create a volunteer network of support for emergency relief and disaster preparedness. This partnership invites the public to participate in a community learning course that will engage volunteers in strategies for volunteer response in the event of a state of emergency.

To participate in the Kōkua Exchange time bank, sign up at kokuaexchange.timebanks.org or email Angel Permito-Kaheaku, Kōkua Exchange Coordinator, at [email protected] to RSVP for an event. For more information on Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi, visit VolunteerWeekHawaii.org.