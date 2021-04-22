Maui Economic Opportunity on Molokaʻi is looking for three or four individuals to handle boxes of food during the monthly federal food surplus and kupuna distributions.

The distribution is part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and occurs every third Thursday of the month, except for December when the event is on the second Thursday due to barge availability.

The next event is set for May 20, 2021.

MEO receives food from the Maui Food Bank, including fresh produce from Molokaʻi and Maui farmers, picks up the items from the barge and transports the goods to MEO offices in Kaunakakai.

The food surplus distribution is held at MEO Molokaʻi at 380 Kolapa Place.

In addition to the federal food surplus program, 65 food boxes are distributed to kupuna in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Those boxes weigh 25 to 30 pounds each.

Volunteers able to carry boxes of that weight, can follow instructions and be willing to help where necessary are being sought by MEO on Molokaʻi. Volunteers can call (808) 553-3216 or email [email protected]