File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state average price for regular gasoline increased by a penny over the past week or remained unchanged, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. On Thursday, April 22, the statewide average price for regular unleaded was $3.76 a gallon, which is up a penny from last Thursday, 16 cents higher than a month ago and 52 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.77, which is unchanged for the past three weeks, nine cents higher than last month and 21 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.95, which is unchanged from last week, nine cents higher than last month and 43 cents higher than a year ago.

Image courtesy of AAA Hawaiʻi.

In Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded is $3.66, which is up one cent from a week ago, 17 cents higher than last month, and 60 cents higher than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price was $3.89, which is up one cent from last week, 15 cents higher than last month and 43 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“Price increases have slowed to a trickle this past week, reflecting a flattened oil price,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “This slowdown in local price increases matches what has occurred throughout most of the nation.”