Maui News

Hawaiʻi Gas Price Increases Slow Reflecting Flattened Oil prices

April 23, 2021, 8:02 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Central Maui gas pump, file photo by Wendy Osher.
File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state average price for regular gasoline increased by a penny over the past week or remained unchanged, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. On Thursday, April 22, the statewide average price for regular unleaded was $3.76 a gallon, which is up a penny from last Thursday, 16 cents higher than a month ago and 52 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.77, which is unchanged for the past three weeks, nine cents higher than last month and 21 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.95, which is unchanged from last week, nine cents higher than last month and 43 cents higher than a year ago.

Image courtesy of AAA Hawaiʻi.

In Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded is $3.66, which is up one cent from a week ago, 17 cents higher than last month, and 60 cents higher than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price was $3.89, which is up one cent from last week, 15 cents higher than last month and 43 cents higher than on this date a year ago. 

“Price increases have slowed to a trickle this past week, reflecting a flattened oil price,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.  “This slowdown in local price increases matches what has occurred throughout most of the nation.”

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kaua‘i Family Infected by COVID-19 Variant B.1.429; Cluster Related to Inter-Island Travel 2Three People Arrested on Maui in Separate Incidents for Alleged Violations of COVID-19 Rules 3Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program to Launch on May 11; Maui Secondary Test Projected to Start May 4 4April 22, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 101 Cases (76 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 5 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths 547.2 Tons of Marine Debris Removed from Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument 6Man Located in Wailuku After Alleged Escape from Custody