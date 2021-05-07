The average gas price for each region of the state increased over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. On Thursday, May 6, the statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.82 a gallon, which is up three cents from last Thursday, 11 cents higher than a month ago and 63 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

File photo by Wendy Osher.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.80, which is up one cent compared to last week, five cents higher than last month and 35 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.99, which is up three cents from last week, nine cents higher than last month and 49 cents higher than a year ago today.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.74, which is up four cents from a week ago, 14 cents higher than last month and 73 cents higher than the price on the same date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $3.93, which is up two cents from last week, nine cents higher than last month and 50 cents higher than on the same date a year ago.

“Price increases continued the same momentum higher as last week, reflecting an increase in demand and reduced global inventories,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

Prices as of 6 a.m. on May 6: