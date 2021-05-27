In Kahului, the average price for unleaded gas has climbed to $3.92 per gallon, 51 cents higher than a year ago. Photo Courtesy: AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend for travel, gas prices for Hawaiʻi continued to climb, reaching levels not seen since November 2014, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului on Maui, today’s average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.92 per gallon, which is up seven cents compared to last week, 18 cents higher than last month and 51 cents higher than a year ago.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.93 per gallon, which is up four cents from last Thursday, 16 cents higher than a month ago, and 75 cents higher than a year ago.

Hawaiʻi is not alone. Nationwide, gas prices have also climbed to 2014 levels, with an average $3.03 per gallon, which is $1.12 more expensive than a year ago.

“The last time gas price averages reached this level was in November 2014, and the highest Memorial Day weekend average price also occurred in 2014,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Consumers need to remember to focus on how to save gasoline with conservation tips such as driving the speed limit, using the family vehicle with the best fuel economy and combining errands.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find AAA discounts, book a hotel and access AAA Roadside Assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/Mobile.