Bayer Hawaʻi employees donated 1,049 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank to support World Hunger Day on May 28. Photo Courtesy: Bayer Hawaiʻi

In support of World Hunger Day today, Bayer Hawaiʻi employees donated more than 2,700 pounds to the Maui Food Bank, Molokaʻi Salvation Army and the Institute for Human Services on Oʻahu.

“Making a positive impact by giving back to our island communities has always been a priority for Bayer Hawaiʻi,” said Alan Takemoto, community affairs lead. “And with so many of our neighbors currently struggling in the wake of the pandemic, the need to improve Hawaiʻi’s food sustainability has never been greater.”

Bayer Hawaiʻi launched a month-long food drive across all of its farm sites on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi to encourage their nearly 600 employees to donate canned and nonperishable packaged goods. Through generous donations, Bayer was able to donate 1,049 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank, 250 pounds of food to the Molokaʻi Salvation Army and 1,500 pounds of food to the Institute for Human Services.

As part of its veggie seed program to help improve Hawaiʻi’s food sustainability, Bayer Hawaii recently donated 100 veggie seed packets, featuring broccoli, onion, tomato and bell pepper, to the Institute for Human Servicesʻ Hale Mauliola housing navigation center located at Sand Island. The seeds will be used to help support the shelter’s agricultural initiatives and garden to table program.

Since 2011, World Hunger Day has aimed to highlight the importance of access to education, healthcare and technology in ending world hunger. According to The Hunger Project, an estimated 820 million people in the world don’t have enough food to eat. In Hawaiʻi, 159,040 people, including 55,710 children are struggling with hunger.

For more information about Bayer Hawaii, visit https://hawaii.bayer.us.