A Texas man is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for allegedly violating rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say 28-year-old Hendrick Rosemond was arrested on Friday, July 2, 2021 upon arrival from Los Angeles, California. According to department reports, the man did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Rosemond was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Texas.