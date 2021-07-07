Spectrum hosted a check presentation with the Hawaiʻi Foodbank who was awarded a Spectrum Employee Community Grant. Pictured (L-R): Hawaiʻi Foodbank Vice President and CFO, Lillian Rodolfich; Hawaiʻi Foodbank President & CEO, Amy Miller Marvin; Spectrum Leadership Trainer, Cybil Chun-Ming; Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, Spectrum State Government Affairs Director, Rebecca Lieberman; Spectrum Senior Vice President Field Operations, Gregg Fujimoto and Hawaiʻi Foodbank Vice President and COO, Malcolm Inamine. Courtesy image.

Spectrum donated $10,000 to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, part of a $1 million programming commitment through the end of 2021.

This is the third Spectrum Employee Community Grant awarded to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank since 2019, bringing the total donation to $25,000 for the organization from Charter Communications.

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank combats hunger and provides critical emergency food relief following natural disasters and emergency crisis. The funding will help provide food to vulnerable members of the local community impacted by the pandemic as well as those already facing hunger every day.

The $10,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented by Spectrum employees on July 1 to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank at its Honolulu facility. Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson participated in the celebration with Spectrum executives.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic and resulting economic downturn, hunger in our communities is at its highest level in almost a century,” said Amy Miller Marvin, Hawaiʻi Foodbank President and CEO. “The pandemic has demonstrated how fragile food security can be, but it has also shown us how resilient the people of Hawaiʻi are. Spectrum’s generous donation will help us provide more meals to those struggling to get back on their feet during these challenging times, and we are truly grateful.”

Spectrum employee Cybil Chun-Ming nominated the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. “I am beyond grateful to work for a company that does so much to give back to the community,” said Chun-Ming. “The $10,000 from the Spectrum Employee Community Grant will go a long way in helping the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.”

Congratulations to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank for being a three-time Spectrum Employee Community Grant recipient,” said Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, District 31. “The Foodbank does a fantastic job providing resources for our ‘ohana and I look forward to seeing all the families you’ll be able to help with this donation. A huge thank you to Spectrum for their generosity and continued support to helping feed families who need it the most.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to community organizations with which our local employees like Cybil and many others are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Gregg Fujimoto Spectrum Senior Vice President. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 US employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

Spectrum Employee Community Grants are one of several philanthropic programs at Charter Communications, Inc. — which operates the Spectrum brand — developed to support communities where the company provides service and where its employees live and work.