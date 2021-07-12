PC: Maui District Health Office

Public health nurses with the Maui District Health Office join medics with the National Guard in hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Friday through the end of July at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The pop-up clinic offers all three brands of COVID-19 vaccine.



























Organizers say the site was selected because it is non-intimidating and convenient for the public. It’s also available for students who are age eligible.

Walk-ins are accepted; however, pre-registration is recommended at the following links:

The pop-up clinic is located next door to Bath & Body Works and across from Nā Koa Brand on the first floor of the center.

“The public is invited to come down and ask questions, check it out, and if they want a vaccine no appointment is needed,” according to a spokesperson with the Maui District Health Office.