MDHO Hosts Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic Fridays in July at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

July 12, 2021, 10:24 AM HST
* Updated July 12, 10:25 AM
6 Comments
PC: Maui District Health Office

Public health nurses with the Maui District Health Office join medics with the National Guard in hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Friday through the end of July at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The pop-up clinic offers all three brands of COVID-19 vaccine.  

  • PC: Maui District Health Office
  • Lead epidemiologist, Takako Nakaaki was recognized recently for her service. Department officials say she will be retiring. PC: Maui District Health Office
  • PC: Maui District Health Office
  • PC: Maui District Health Office
  • PC: Maui District Health Office
  • PC: Maui District Health Office
  • PC: Maui District Health Office

Organizers say the site was selected because it is non-intimidating and convenient for the public. It’s also available for students who are age eligible. 

Walk-ins are accepted; however, pre-registration is recommended at the following links:

  • Friday, July 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., sign up
  • Friday, July 23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., sign up
  • Friday, July 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., sign up

The pop-up clinic is located next door to Bath & Body Works and across from Nā Koa Brand on the first floor of the center.

“The public is invited to come down and ask questions, check it out, and if they want a vaccine no appointment is needed,” according to a spokesperson with the Maui District Health Office.

