A Brown Water Advisory was issued today for waters from Honolua to Kāʻanapali, in West Maui.
The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.
“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” the advisory stated.
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.
