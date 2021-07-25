Pure Heart. PC: Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association.

The Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators is teaming up with local musicians Jake Shimabukuro, Pure Heart, Robi Kahakalau, the Camarillo ʻohana, and Makaha Sons to host “Teach Our Future,” a benefit concert for public school educators.

The show will be available via livestream worldwide and takes place at Hawaiʻi Theatre with a limited in-person audience on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the livestream are available at www.hawaiitheatre.com/TeachOurFuture for $15 plus fees and taxes. Proceeds will help HFE further its mission of providing professional development activities for Hawaii’s educators.



















“We are thrilled about this inaugural fundraising event for the Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators. It is an opportunity to promote our cause of supporting the dreams of passionate teachers to improve the education system and elevate the status of educators,” said Wilbert Holck, HFE board member and Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association executive director. “Mahalo to the talented musicians, volunteers and sponsors who have so willingly supported the Foundation and ultimately Hawaiʻi’s keiki who will benefit from educators who can take advantage of professional development opportunities.”

“Teach Our Future” is one of the first in-person events for Hawaiʻi Theatre in 2021. The safety and comfort of attendees are a priority and in-person tickets are reserved for “Teach Our Future” sponsors and their guests. A special mahalo to Leu Okuda & Doi Attorneys at Law; Hawaiʻi Benefit Administrators, Inc.; University Health Alliance Health Insurance; Hawaiʻi State AFL-CIO; First Hawaiian Bank; Benefit Plan Solution; Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association; Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters; and Hawaiʻi Education Association Executive Committee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event will be emceed by Billy V. and sponsored by Leu Okuda & Doi Attorneys at Law.