Downed tree on Hāna Highway in Pāʻia. (7.25.21) Video Credit: Val Toro

TRAFFIC ADVISORY PAIA: (9:36 a.m. July 25, 2021)

Emergency crews are responding to a downed tree near the Maui Country Club golf course before Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. The tree is blocking more than half of the road. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and expect delays.