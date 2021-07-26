Renderings of the Golf Estates at Wailea. PC: Coldwell Banker Island Properties

Sales for South Maui’s newest residential development, Golf Estates at Wailea, are officially open to the public.

The development is an exclusive collection of 16 custom luxury residences. Located adjacent to the Wailea Blue Golf Course, this new gated community provides access to Wailea’s recreational, shopping, and dining activities. Lot sizes range from 12,000 to 23,000 square feet, and home sizes range from 3,000 to 4,800 square feet.

The Golf Estates at Wailea offers consumers the opportunity to purchase lot and home packages, with home prices beginning at $4 million.

The developer of this project is Maui’s Cohen Development Group, whose past projects include Wailea Inn, Lumeria Maui, Hōkūlani Golf Villas, and several private luxury homes.

Sales of the Golf Estates at Wailea will be led by Patrick Franta and Kento Tamaki of the Villa Group at Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Visit golfestatesatwailea.com for information on floor plans, pricing, and availability.

















