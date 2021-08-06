Maui Arts & Entertainment

  • The Makaha Sons will perform at the virtual concert to benefit Hawaiʻi’s public school educators. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators
  • Kalae Camarillo, Robi Kahakalau and Kamaka Camarillo will provide their musical talents to the inaugural benefit concert to support Hawaiʻi’s public school educators. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators
  • Pure Heart is among the local musicians who will perform at the Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators inaugural benefit concert. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators

The Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators is teaming up with iconic local musicians Jake Shimabukuro, Pure Heart, Robi Kahakalau, the Camarillo ohana and Makaha Sons to host “Teach Our Future,” a benefit virtual concert for public school educators.

Emceed by Billy V. and sponsored by Leu Okuda & Doi Attorneys at Law, the show will be available via livestream worldwide from the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the livestream are available at www.hawaiitheatre.com/TeachOurFuture for $15 plus fees and taxes. Proceeds will help the Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators further its mission of providing professional development activities for Hawaiʻi’s educators.

“We are thrilled about this inaugural fundraising event for the Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators,” said Wilbert Holck, HFE board member and Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association executive director. “It is an opportunity to promote our cause of supporting the dreams of passionate teachers to improve the education system and elevate the status of educators.

“Mahalo to the talented musicians, volunteers and sponsors who have so willingly supported the Foundation and ultimately Hawaiʻi’s keiki who will benefit from educators who can take advantage of professional development opportunities.” 

The concert has received support from: Leu Okuda & Doi Attorneys at Law, Hawaiʻi Benefit Administrators, UHA Health Insurance, Kamehameha Schools, Hawaiʻi State AFL-CIO, First Hawaiian Bank, Benefit Plan Solution, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association, Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, Hawaiʻi Education Association Executive Committee and Dr. Kevin Kurohara.

