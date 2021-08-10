Maui News
Maui Man Dies After Found Unresponsive at ʻĪao Valley State Park
A man found unresponsive in a stream at ʻĪao Valley State Park on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, has died.
Police have since identified the man Marcus Mccurley, 35, of Maui.
Police say life-saving measures were being performed by bystanders until police and fire personnel took over. The man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, but “those measures proved futile.”
Maui police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous accident and say a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
