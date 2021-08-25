Maui News

Haʻikū HI-5 Redemption Center Temporarily Closed

August 25, 2021, 9:15 AM HST
* Updated August 25, 8:17 AM
Aloha Recycling’s HI-5 Redemption Center located at the County Haʻikū Recycling Center is temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The Haʻikū facility is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 1.

In the meantime, residents can redeem HI-5 bottles and cans at the Makawao Recycling Center located across from Kalama Intermediate School, or at Aloha Recycling’s headquarters located at 75 Amala Place in Kahului.

The Haʻikū Recycling Center remains open for cardboard, newspaper, plastic bottle No. 1 and No. 2, bi-metal cans, and glass container recycling drop offs.

For more information, contact Aloha Recycling at 808-871-8544. For general recycling inquiries, visit mauicounty.gov/recycle or call the County Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.

