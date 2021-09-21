Hawai’i Energy is holding a promotion during which residents can trade inefficient old light bulbs for free LED replacements at participating HouseMart Ace Hardware stores.

Starting today, participants can exchange up to 30 incandescent or halogen bulbs for ENERGY STAR® LED bulbs, while supplies last.

“Hawai‘i Energy remains committed to helping all residents reduce their energy costs,” said Brian Kealoha, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy. “Our partnership with HouseMart helps ensure that LED lighting can be affordable for everyone and made available to more families. Switching to LEDs can reduce indoor home lighting costs by up to 90 percent, so we hope this makes it easier for residents to switch to energy-efficient products and start to enjoy a lower electricity bill quickly.”

For a limited time, participants can also purchase two-packs of energy-efficient A19 standard LED bulbs and G16.5 globe LED bulbs for only $1 each, normally $4.49 each. All LED products are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Participating Ace Hardware stores:

Maui : Kīhei, Pukalani, Lahaina Gateway, Marmac Ace Kahului, Marmac Ace Wailuku

: Kīhei, Pukalani, Lahaina Gateway, Marmac Ace Kahului, Marmac Ace Wailuku Big Island: Hilo, Captain Cook, Nā‘ālehu, Kea‘au, Kona, Kamuela, Rancho, Pāhoa

Hilo, Captain Cook, Nā‘ālehu, Kea‘au, Kona, Kamuela, Rancho, Pāhoa O‘ahu: Kaimukī, Pioneer Ace Wahiawā, Pioneer Ace Hale‘iwa, Pioneer Ace Lā‘ie, Yamashiro Building Supply

For more information, visit hawaiienergy.com/for-homes/promotions.