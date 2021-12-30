File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi’s average gas prices have remained level in most regions during the run up to New Year’s Day, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $4.34, up a penny from last week. The average national price is $3.29, unchanged from last week.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.51, up a penny compared to last week, three cents higher than last month, and $1.01 higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices have been climbing for a few days, which might have impacted gas prices, but with both COVID cases increasing and a spate of flight cancellations reducing demand, gas prices have remained flat for now,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “We will have to see how much more of an impact the Omicron variant of COVID has on business and travel.”

