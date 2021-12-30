Maui News

Hawaiʻi gas prices remain flat but high leading up to New Year’s Day

December 30, 2021, 1:28 PM HST
* Updated December 30, 9:29 AM
6 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Central Maui gas pump, file photo by Wendy Osher.
File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi’s average gas prices have remained level in most regions during the run up to New Year’s Day, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

The average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $4.34, up a penny from last week. The average national price is $3.29, unchanged from last week.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.51, up a penny compared to last week, three cents higher than last month, and $1.01 higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices have been climbing for a few days, which might have impacted gas prices, but with both COVID cases increasing and a spate of flight cancellations reducing demand, gas prices have remained flat for now,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “We will have to see how much more of an impact the Omicron variant of COVID has on business and travel.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find AAA discounts, book a hotel and access AAA Roadside Assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/Mobile.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (6)
Trending Now
1Maui Health updates visitor policy amid “rapid rise” in COVID-19 cases 2Illinois Man Pulled Unresponsive from Waters in Wailea, Maui 3Update: Teen driver succumbs to injuries from vehicle crash in Lahaina 4Hundreds wait for hours for free take-home test from County of Maui 5Dec. 29, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,561 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 6Two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve