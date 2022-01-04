Vouchers from the ʻAi Hua food program for Native Hawaiians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can be used online with Maui Food Hub.

The ‘Ai Hua food voucher program now is accepting applications from Native Hawaiians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is funded by a $150,000 Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant and administered by Maui Economic Opportunity.

A fillable application is available online on the MEO website at www.meoinc.org. Forms can be obtained at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St. Applications also can be mailed to individuals.

Eligibility requirements follow:

At least one household member is Native Hawaiian.

At least one household member has been impacted by COVID-19.

Residents of Maui Island.

Documentation needed:

Photo ID of all adults.

Proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry – birth certificate, signed determination letters provided by Native Hawaiian serving organizations (Queen Lili‘uokalani Children’s Center, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Alu Like, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Kamehameha Schools Maui, etc.).

Recent 1040 or N-11 tax form.

Proof of income loss due to pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The amount of vouchers – with a maximum of $150 per household – will be issued monthly based on family size and will continue through Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds are exhausted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Vouchers can be used at local farmers markets and online with Maui Food Hub at www.mauihub.org to purchase local fresh fruits, vegetables and protein items. The program will benefit both the Native Hawaiian families who receive the vouchers for the fresh food and the local farmers who provide the products for the farmers markets.

For questions about the program, contact Jennifer McGurn at MEO by phone at 808-243-4360 or by email at [email protected]