Maui News

30 Hawaiian cultural programs receive $1.5 million from Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

January 11, 2022, 10:49 AM HST
* Updated January 11, 1:31 PM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Through its Kukula Ola program, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is providing nearly $1.5 million to 30 community-based programs that strengthen understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian culture. Photo Courtesy: HTA

Building on its commitment to support Hawaiian culture, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is providing $1,475,000 in 2022 to 30 community-based programs in the Aloha State through its Kukula Ola program.

Awardees include qualified community groups, practitioners and craftspeople committed to strengthening a broader understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian culture through place-based activities and engagement on each island.

“Investing in our communities remains a significant part of our efforts and strategic plan for fostering a better Hawaiʻi for generations to come,” said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, HTA Chief Brand Officer.

Programs in Maui County that received funding:

  • Hāna Arts: Hāna Noʻeau program
  • Hōlani Hāna: Kūkulu Hale Hawaiʻi program
  • Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani: Kūlia I Nuʻu program
  • Kimokeo Foundation: Ke Ala Kupuna 2022 program
  • Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Building: Nā Mamo O Hāloa program

Statewide programs that received funding:

  • Hawaiʻi Institute for Music Enrichment and Learning Experience: Steel guitar festivals and showcases
  • Historic Hawaiʻi Foundation: NATIVE Act stewardship training for Native Hawaiian site protection and restoration
  • Ka Pā o Lonopūhā: Hoʻolālā program
  • Kāhuli Leo Leʻa: Kani Kualola – amplifying livelihoods in mele
  • Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo: Year of the Limu 2022 program
  • Multiplier/NEST: Text-based support for Hawaiian language and cultural practices in Hawaiʻi households
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 2010, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has provided $11 million in total funding to support 330 organizations and programs that preserve and perpetuate the Hawaiian culture.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) is administering the Kukulu Ola program for 2022. The authority chose the community foundation because of its experience working with the arts and culture sector and the organization’s collective action approach through its CHANGE Framework. CHANGE stands for Community & Economy, Health & Wellness, Arts & Culture, Natural Environment, Government & Civics and Education.

“This year’s awardees are connected by their shared approach to preserving practices and passing along knowledge to the next generation,” said Michelle Kauhane, the foundation’s Senior Vice President of Community Grants & Initiatives.

A request for proposals was issued Sept. 15, 2021 with submittals from applicants received by Oct. 29, 2021.
For more information about the Kukulu Ola program, visit:www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs/hawaiian-culture/

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Jan. 10, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 3,875 new cases in Hawaiʻi 2Maui Turo owners pivot to keep up with growing car rental supply 3Dr. Pang discusses omicron: Stay home “if you’re not perfectly well” 4Free COVID-19 test kit distribution: Jan. 10 in Lahaina, Jan. 11 in Pukalani, Jan. 12 in Kīhei 5Photo Gallery: Surfers Enjoy Sunday Swell at Peʻahi “Jaws” 6Nineteen Firefighters Graduate from Maui Fire Department’s 37th Recruit Class