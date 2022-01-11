Through its Kukula Ola program, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is providing nearly $1.5 million to 30 community-based programs that strengthen understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian culture. Photo Courtesy: HTA

Building on its commitment to support Hawaiian culture, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is providing $1,475,000 in 2022 to 30 community-based programs in the Aloha State through its Kukula Ola program.

Awardees include qualified community groups, practitioners and craftspeople committed to strengthening a broader understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian culture through place-based activities and engagement on each island.

“Investing in our communities remains a significant part of our efforts and strategic plan for fostering a better Hawaiʻi for generations to come,” said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, HTA Chief Brand Officer.

Programs in Maui County that received funding:

Hāna Arts: Hāna Noʻeau program

Hōlani Hāna: Kūkulu Hale Hawaiʻi program

Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani: Kūlia I Nuʻu program

Kimokeo Foundation: Ke Ala Kupuna 2022 program

Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Building: Nā Mamo O Hāloa program

Statewide programs that received funding:

Hawaiʻi Institute for Music Enrichment and Learning Experience: Steel guitar festivals and showcases

Historic Hawaiʻi Foundation: NATIVE Act stewardship training for Native Hawaiian site protection and restoration

Ka Pā o Lonopūhā: Hoʻolālā program

Kāhuli Leo Leʻa: Kani Kualola – amplifying livelihoods in mele

Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo: Year of the Limu 2022 program

Multiplier/NEST: Text-based support for Hawaiian language and cultural practices in Hawaiʻi households

Since 2010, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has provided $11 million in total funding to support 330 organizations and programs that preserve and perpetuate the Hawaiian culture.

The Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) is administering the Kukulu Ola program for 2022. The authority chose the community foundation because of its experience working with the arts and culture sector and the organization’s collective action approach through its CHANGE Framework. CHANGE stands for Community & Economy, Health & Wellness, Arts & Culture, Natural Environment, Government & Civics and Education.

“This year’s awardees are connected by their shared approach to preserving practices and passing along knowledge to the next generation,” said Michelle Kauhane, the foundation’s Senior Vice President of Community Grants & Initiatives.

A request for proposals was issued Sept. 15, 2021 with submittals from applicants received by Oct. 29, 2021.

For more information about the Kukulu Ola program, visit:www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs/hawaiian-culture/