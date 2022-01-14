Maui News
Boil water advisory lifted for residents of Kalaʻe, Molokaʻi
The Department of Water Supply has canceled a boil water advisory for residents of Kalaʻe, Molokaʻi.
The advisory had been put into effect yesterday, Jan. 13, after concerns over possible E. coli contamination.
New tests of water samples confirmed that the water meets US Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaiʻi Department of Health water quality standards and does not contain any trace of E. coli contamination.
For more information or if there is a water-related problem, call the department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.
