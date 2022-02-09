Update: 11:29 a.m. Feb. 9, 2022

The Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Lahaina Bypass is now OPEN in both directions as of 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The highway was closed since 9:19 a.m. due to a motor vehicle accident reported earlier this morning.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: 11:22 a.m. Feb. 9, 2022

The Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed at the Lahaina Bypass due to a motor vehicle crash reported shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Motorists say there was an SUV-type vehicle that was submerged in nearshore waters, as a result of the incident.

Police did not have an estimated time frame on when the road would reopen.

Previous Post:

The state Department of Transportation reports the Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at the Lahaina Bypass due to a motor vehicle crash reported earlier this morning.

The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m., but the closure notice was issued at 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.