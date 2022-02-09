Maui News

Update: Honoapiʻilani Highway accident at Bypass cleared, Road is now OPEN

February 9, 2022, 9:32 AM HST
* Updated February 9, 11:33 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update: 11:29 a.m. Feb. 9, 2022

The Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Lahaina Bypass is now OPEN in both directions as of 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The highway was closed since 9:19 a.m. due to a motor vehicle accident reported earlier this morning.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: 11:22 a.m. Feb. 9, 2022

The Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed at the Lahaina Bypass due to a motor vehicle crash reported shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists say there was an SUV-type vehicle that was submerged in nearshore waters, as a result of the incident.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police did not have an estimated time frame on when the road would reopen.

Previous Post:

The state Department of Transportation reports the Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at the Lahaina Bypass due to a motor vehicle crash reported earlier this morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m., but the closure notice was issued at 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. 

There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Land trust asks security guard to go in Hāwea Point Cliff House controversy 2FBI: fentanyl distribution in recent case tied to drug trafficking organization on Maui 3Former Maui senator and Oʻahu lawmaker accused of taking bribes involving cesspool legislation 4Ige: Boosters won’t be added to Safe Travels Hawaiʻi; Indoor mask mandate continues 5Maui police report recruit illness during academy 6Update: Honoapiʻilani Highway accident at Bypass cleared, Road is now OPEN