Penny Schwenke. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Penny Schwenke of Oʻahu.

Schwenke was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022, by his boss after failing to show up to work.

He was last seen at Maui’s Kahului Airport, near gate 19, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. According to department reports, it is unknown if he boarded another flight, and checks are ongoing with the airport and airlines.

Police say Schwenke’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for him.

Schwenke is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He may also have a tattoo of his last name on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-004546.