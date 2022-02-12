Maui News

The Kimokeo Foundation donated goods to Lana‘i residents in late January with Maui Economic Opportunity assisting with transport. Foundation President Kimokeo Kapahulehua and MEO Lana‘i Branch Manager Kaena Doolin (middle) appear with the bus filled with the donations. Foundation representatives Jeff Scharnhorst (left) and Denes Schzak are also in the photo taken Jan. 28.

The Kimokeo Foundation and Maui Economic Opportunity provided dry goods for kupuna in need on Lānaʻi in late January – around the same time when there was a disruption in food surplus shipments to the island.

The foundation donated toilet paper, paper towels, Depends and other dry goods. MEO provided transport from Mānele Small Boat Harbor, to storage facilities, and then to seniors in need.

“The donation, a gesture to establish a relationship with the Lānaʻi community, came at an opportune time for Lānaʻi residents in need,” said Kaena Doolin, MEO Lānaʻi branch manager.

The Young Brothers barge was unable to dock at Kaumalapau Harbor on Jan. 24 – which meant no food surplus distribution.

“This did not replace surplus but the timing was right as surplus and the regular food deliveries didn’t make it in for a couple weeks,” said Doolin.

Without a food bank on Lānaʻi, MEO holds a surplus food distribution event on the island once a month. The Lānaʻi branch also offers access to most MEO programs for those in need including rental and utility assistance, Business Development Center courses and expertise, kupuna program support, as well as specialized transportation for youth, kupuna, persons with disabilities and those who need to get to dialysis and health appointments and shopping.

The Kimokeo Foundation was created in September 2015 by Kimokeo Kapahulehua “to preserve and perpetuate the Hawaiian culture, its traditions, practices, language and Maui’s environment through education programs, which benefit the people of Hawai‘i.”

Shown with an MEO bus transporting goods donated by the Kimokeo Foundation are (from left) foundation President Kimokeo Kapahulehua, MEO Lana‘i Branch Manager Kaena Doolin, Jeff Scharnhorst from the foundation and Saul Kahihikolo Jr. of MEO.
