Six people and a pet dog were displaced from their home during a house fire in Pāʻia on Tuesday night, Feb. 15, 2022.

The fire was reported at 6:54 p.m. at a two-story home on Kahua Place.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire. All occupants had exited the structure and were safe according to department reports.

Fire crews were able to confine the blaze to approximately 50% of the home, with no damage reported to neighboring structures.

Department officials say the fire was brought under control by 7:50 p.m., and was extinguished at 10:56 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire caused an estimated $275,000 in damage to the structure. A damage estimate for contents was not immediately available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Crews responding to the scene included units from Engine 2, Engine 10, Hazmat 10, and Rescue 10.