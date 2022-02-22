ʻOhana Fuels donation to the Maui Food Bank. Pictured: Kimo Haynes-Pres. Hawaii Petroleum, Keith Wright-MFB, Steve Wetter-Sr. VP Hawaiʻi Petroleum, Anstin Rodrigues-Sr. Acct. Manager Hawaiʻi Petroleum. PC: courtesy.

Maui Food Bank is the most recent beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel up. Do good.” community giving program.

ʻOhana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations that serve the local community’s needs and donates a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at their stations in that community. The $5,081 donation given to Maui Food Bank from ʻOhana Fuels will provide more than 20,000 meals to people who are at risk of going hungry.

Maui Food Bank is Maui County’s primary safety net for those who are food insecure. The food bank serves more than 12,000 people per month who need hunger relief.

“Mahalo to ʻOhana Fuels for the generosity they have extended to Maui Food Bank and for their commitment to helping the hungry in our island ʻOhana,” said Marlene Rice, Development Director of Maui Food Bank.

“At ʻOhana Fuels, we are proud to support local nonprofit organizations,” said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “We value the exceptional work these nonprofits do to help local residents, and we look forward to supporting our communities through our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program.”