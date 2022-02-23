Bank of Hawai’i opened in 1897, with its main branch located in this building at the corner of Fort and Merchant streets in Honolulu from 1899-1927. Photo Courtesy: Bank of Hawaiʻi

Bank of Hawai‘i will invest approximately $400,000 to address community needs, including the planting of 6,500 trees, as part of its yearlong 125th anniversary celebration, according to a company news release.

The bank is partnering with Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative to plant 125 trees per week for one year to preserve the environment and help address climate change. Trees provide many benefits, including purifying the air by absorbing pollutant gases that cause global warming.

Replenishing forests is necessary to the ecosystem — just one large tree can provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people. Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative will plant the 6,500 trees on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. In addition, Bank of Hawai‘i plans to partner with another organization to invest in a similar program in the West Pacific region.

Bank of Hawai‘i also is inviting its 2,100 employees to select a nonprofit of their choice for Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation to make a $125 donation. This donation will amount to more than $260,000 for communities across Hawai‘i and the West Pacific region.

Bank of Hawai‘i was incorporated on Dec. 17, 1897, and through the years “has been committed to strengthening communities through philanthropic support, hands-on volunteerism, sponsorships, board participation and employee giving.”

“Taking care of our community is intrinsic to Bank of Hawai‘i, and we can think of no better way to recognize this milestone anniversary than to invest in the future of the people we are so privileged to serve,” said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO at Bank of Hawai‘i.

In its milestone year, Bank of Hawai‘i is celebrating the official language of Hawai‘i by adding the ‘okina to its logo and name, and will begin to incorporate the change throughout the organization where the logo is used.

To learn more about Bank of Hawaiʻi’s history, visit www.boh.com/125 for a digital timeline of the bank’s accomplishments, milestones and community support, as well as videos featuring our employees and customers.