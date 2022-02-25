AAA Hawai’i reported the average price for regular gas on Kahului rose to $4.67 per gallon. Photo Credit: AAA Hawai’i

In Kahului, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.67 as oil prices continue rising with the Russian’s escalation of war in Ukraine, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price in Kahului is five cents higher than last week, 17 cents higher than last month and $1.04 higher than a year ago.

For the state of Hawaiʻi, the average gas price is $4.54. It is nearing the all-time state record average price of $4.62 set in April 2012.

The average national gas price now is $3.54, up two cents from a week ago.

“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent Crude prices above $100 a barrel and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

AAA Hawaiʻi fuel-saving tips:

If you use premium unleaded fuel, make sure it is required for your vehicle, not just recommended. AAA’s Automotive Research Center found that vehicles with recommended premium fuel performed safely with regular unleaded gasoline.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because you could lose control of the vehicle.

Minimize use of air conditioning.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA Mobile app to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

