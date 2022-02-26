Pictured left to right: Amy Marvin, Hawaiʻi Foodbank; Michelle Whitton, Hula Grill Waikīkī; and Drew Crocker, Duke’s Waikīkī. Image courtesy of T S Restaurants.

T S Restaurants donated $8,000 to Hawaiʻi Foodbank in support of the organization’s mission to end hunger in Hawaiʻi. The funds were raised through T S Restaurants’ eight Hawaiʻi locations as part of a Thanksgiving promotion.

Participating restaurants included Duke’s Waikīkī and Hula Grill Waikīkī on Oʻahu; Kimo’s, Leilani’s on the Beach, Hula Grill Kāʻanapali and Duke’s Beach House on Maui; Duke’s Kauaʻi and Keoki’s Paradise on Kauaʻi.

All funds raised stayed on each island and will be used to support the island food banks’ various initiatives to keep their communities from going hungry.

Hunger in Hawaiʻi is at its highest levels in almost a century. Currently, one in four children are at risk of going hungry in Hawaiʻi, and the state has the second highest rate of food insecurity among children in the country. In addition, the number of individuals served by Hawaiʻi Foodbank remains more than 60% higher than before the pandemic.