US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono nominated 20 Hawaiʻi students to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, including Jaden Pladera of Baldwin High School. Photo Courtesy: US Naval Academy

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono nominated 38 Hawaiʻi students for admission into the US military service academies for the Class of 2026.

The nominations include Caleb Chumley of Maui Preparatory Academy for the US Air Force Academy and Jaden Pladera of Baldwin High School in Wailuku for the US Naval Academy.

“Every year, I have the honor of nominating some of Hawaiʻi’s top students to the military service academies,” Sen. Hirono said. “I am proud to help expand opportunities for these talented young people who have shown a commitment to hard work, community engagement, academic excellence, a commitment to physical fitness and outstanding personal character. Each of these candidates, should they be selected, will be excellent representatives of and for Hawaiʻi and our community.”

The nominations are for the US Air Force Academy, the US Military Academy (the US Army’s West Point), the US Naval Academy and the US Merchant Marine Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate nomination process.

Prospective students are measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions and volunteer or employment experiences.



The nominees are now considered by each academy’s director of admissions.

Senator Hirono’s Class of 2026 Academy Nominations are:



U.S. Air Force Academy

Caleb Chumley, Maui Preparatory Academy

Connor Apo, Saint Louis School

Harley Ceberano, Punahou School

Joshua Dutton, Punahou School

Tiffany Eddy, Yokota High School (DOD)

Franz Hafner, Waianae High School

Emma Layaoen, Punahou School

Megan Leong, Iolani School

Keala Pule, Saint Louis School

Gabrielle Smith, Punahou School

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Canaan Cortes, Mother of Divine Grace School

Andrew Dolan-Lewis, Saint Louis School

Grant Garcia, Leilehua High School

Brennan Lee, Home School

Colby Macapagal, Waipahu High School

Daniel Matsunaka, Iolani School

Eryuki Paul, Roosevelt High School

Olivia Reed, St. Andrew’s Schools

Cecilia Rodriguez, Keaau High School

Jethro Thomas, Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy

U.S. Naval Academy

Jaden Pladera, Baldwin High School

Aiden Alexander, Campbell High School

Connor Apo, Saint Louis School

Caden Coffelt, Punahou School

Chay Cunningham, Maryknoll School

Joshua Dutton, Punahou School

Joshua Gleason, Pearl City High School

Franz Hafner, Waianae High School

Ethan Heidt, Kalaheo High School

Anabelle Hong, Iolani School

Michael Jagdon, Punahou School

Jason Kwak, Punahou School

Imiloa Lesher, Kamehameha Schools

Julia Mamiya, Punahou School

Izaak Polecheck, Active Duty Navy

Evan Rau, Kamehameha Schools

Olivia Reed, St. Andrew’s Schools

Paris Stevenson, Kamehameha Schools

Thomas Tereschuk, Radford High School

Noah Zits, Kamehameha Schools

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Grace Glenn, Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy

Grant Juan, McKinley High School

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) also made his military academy nominations for the 2026 Class. To see his nominations, click here.