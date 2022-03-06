The Merrie Monarch Festival announced the sale of Hōʻike night tickets for the 2022 hula showcase event.

The sale is for Hōʻike night tickets only; not competition nights, which are not being sold to the general public.

Hōʻike Night takes place on Wed April 20, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Hōʻike Night is usually free to the public, but in consideration of the long lines that event goers usually encounter, and health concerns related to COVID-19, event organizers have decided to sell tickets this year for $5 each.

According to the announcement, one person can purchase a maximum of 10 Hōʻike tickets.

Tickets are by cash only, and no credit cards or checks will be accepted. Tickets are being sold in-person on a first come first served basis, starting March 15, 2022 from a 8:30 a.m. at the Hilo Civic Box Office at 323 Mānono Street, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

All sales final, and proof of vaccination and ID are required to enter the stadium. Festival organizers are not accepting negative test results. Masks are required at all times in the stadium, except when eating and drinking.

Guests will be seated in groups of two, with a 3 foot buffer between the groups of seated individuals.

The public can visit the Merrie Monarch website for more information www.merriemonarch.com