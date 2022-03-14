The Hawaiʻi State Legislature is honoring 33 people, including these teachers of the year, during Education Week that runs March 14-18. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Department of Education

Each spring, the Hawai‘i State Legislature celebrates Education Week by honoring the outstanding work of Hawai‘i’s students, educators, faculty and school leaders for their commitment to educational excellence. This year, 33 honorees will be recognized for receiving state or national awards.

Maui District honorees:

Lisa Yamada of Wailuku Elementary was named Hawaii State Department of Education’s teacher of the year in December for the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex.

William Tatro IV of Lahainaluna High School was named Hawaii State Department of Education’s teacher of the year in December for the Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Molokai Complex.

Though past events have traditionally included inviting honorees to the Capitol to be recognized during House and Senate floor sessions, program modifications made in 2021 will continue to be upheld this year.

During Education Week, which runs March 14-18, the honorees will be sent congratulatory joint certificates to convey the thanks of all Hawai‘i Representatives and Senators for their contributions to their schools, students and broader community.

“I am deeply proud and honored to recognize the remarkable achievements of our 2022 Education Week awardees and to celebrate educators throughout the State for their invaluable contributions to the community.,” said Sen. Michelle N. Kidani, Vice President and Chair of the Senate Committee on Education.

The other honorees: