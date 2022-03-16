A special 2022 control hunt for Lānai mouflon sheep is being held on weekends in April. Photo Courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources

The state Division of Forestry and Wildlife is holding a special 2022 control hunt for Lānaʻi mouflon sheep control hunt on Saturdays and Sundays in April.

For Lānaʻi residents, there is no participation limits or call-in requirements. A limit of 50 non-Lānaʻi residents will be allowed to hunt per weekend. Non-Lānaʻi residents will be required to call in and can reserve only one weekend. Group will be limited to eight individuals.

Call-ins will begin on Monday, March 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. They will continue each Monday until all slots are filled. The number to call is 808-984-8113.

This special control hunt will be limited to ewes, with no bag limit and evidence of sex and species waived. Application and tag fees are waived for this special hunt. The hunting dates are April 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24.

All non-Lānaʻi resident hunters participating in the control hunt must sign in next to their names and sign Pūlama Lānaʻi waivers at the DOFAW Office in Lānaʻi City. Upon completion of the hunt, hunters will be required to record their harvest. Lānaʻi residents must sign in and out daily, including Pūlama Lūnaʻi waivers, and indicate harvest. For this special control hunt, units 1 and 2 will be available for hunting on Saturdays and Sundays.

Due to COVID-19, the special 2022 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep control hunt may be canceled at any point prior to or during the season for health and/or safety concerns or for any other unforeseen reasons. All federal, state and county COVID-19 travel restrictions/guidelines apply and must be adhered to for participation in this hunt.

For questions, hunters can go to DOFAW offices, visit the DOFAW hunting website or call: