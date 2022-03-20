Prince Kūhiō. PC: Hawaiʻi State Archives

The 2022 Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho’olaule’a happens in person, Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. The event is free and open to the public and features free keiki activities, workshops, Hawaiian music and hula.

Entertainment includes:

Hālau Keala Ka Hinano O Puna, under the direction of Kumu Hula Joy Salvador.

Two time Grammy winner and nominated for a 3rd this year, Kalani Pe‘a performs with his full band.

Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

“My haumana (students) are excited to perform, I’m having a hard time fitting all of the dances into our one hour set. We’ve been practicing virtually and in person during COVID and to have an in person public event planned, we are ecstatic,” said kumu hula Joy Salvador.

Opening ceremonies will be conducted by the haumana and kumu of Ke Kula O Piʻilani and the event will be hosted by Alakai Paleka who recently returned to the airwaves on Hawaiʻi Island’s KAPA FM.

To sign up for a lei making or coconut frond weaving workshop hosted by Maui Grown 808, LLP. Space is extremely limited, visit: https://forms.gle/cHGESPvRG3nLMJJz6 to register.

Exhibits and demonstrations by Hale Hō‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House Museum, Kapa Curious and ʻohana Watanabe.

Hawaiʻi celebrates two special holidays: June 11 is for Kamehameha I; and March 26 is Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s birthday. This year the holiday falls on a Saturday, so it is being celebrated on Friday, March 25.

Prince Kūhiō was born on March 26, 1871. Last year marked the 150th anniversary of his birth. Among his accomplishments was the establishment of the Hawaiian Homestead Act within federal law, which also celebrated a 100th anniversary last year.

In addition to serving as a delegate to the US Congress for two decades and establishing the Hawaiian Homestead Commission Act, Prince Kūhiō also led efforts to establishment the county system of government. He is also credited with leading efforts to establish Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park, and brought in millions of dollars for infrastructure projects like harbors, lighthouses, and a hospital at Kalaupapa.

“Finding a venue was a huge challenge. We are usually at Keawaiki, under the Lahaina Banyan Tree,” said Daryl Fujiwara, the event coordinator. “We hope to return to the Banyan Tree, but until then we are so fortunate to have great support from Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, which is celebrating 50 years in business here on Maui. It’s a ‘piko,’ a center for our community. It’s a great fit.”

Funding made possible by the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and other support by Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club.