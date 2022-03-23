Lucky Hawaiʻi winner hits two payouts totaling $30K
A lucky Hawaiʻi winner hit two payouts within a few minutes of each other at the California Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas.
The woman was playing video poker and hit a $10,000 jackpot, then a few minutes later hit a second video poker jackpot for $20,000.
Her total jackpot winnings were $30,000 in the same hour.
“Who says you can’t win back to back,” said Kevin Kaneshiro with Vacations Hawaiʻi.
This comes after another Hawai’i resident hit a more than $275,000 progressive jackpot playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune® slots at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino in February.
Earlier this year, another fortunate guest from Hawai’i won a more than $1.1 million jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune® Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine on Jan. 21, 2022.