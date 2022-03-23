PC: courtesy Boyd Gaming

A lucky Hawaiʻi winner hit two payouts within a few minutes of each other at the California Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas.

The woman was playing video poker and hit a $10,000 jackpot, then a few minutes later hit a second video poker jackpot for $20,000.

Her total jackpot winnings were $30,000 in the same hour.

“Who says you can’t win back to back,” said Kevin Kaneshiro with Vacations Hawaiʻi.

This comes after another Hawai’i resident hit a more than $275,000 progressive jackpot playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune ® slots at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino in February.

