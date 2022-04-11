Real Estate

AAA: Hawaiʻi has record setting gas prices for second week in a row

April 11, 2022, 2:00 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Costco gas. File photo by Wendy Osher

Hawaiʻi gas prices continued upward for a second straight week, reaching new record highs throughout the islands, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi was $5.23 on Thursday, which is three cents higher than last week and equal to the new record for the state.

The average national price is $4.15, down eight cents from a week ago.

  • In Kahului, the average price is $5.32, which is two cents higher than last week, 45 cents higher than last month, and $1.55 higher than a year ago.
  • In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15, which is four cents above last week, 55 cents higher a month ago, and $1.55 higher than the price on this date last year.
  • The Hilo average gas price is $5.29, up four cents from last Thursday’s price, 51 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.43 higher than on this date a year ago.
  • Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.43, which is up five cents from last week, 50 cents higher than last month, and $1.51 higher than a year ago.

The prices listed are a snapshot and are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at specific participating stations. They are not reflective of all stations in those cities or towns.

“It’s unclear why Hawaiʻi gas prices are continuing to rise while most US states are seeing price declines, other than anticipated higher demand as travelers return to the islands for spring break after most pandemic travel restrictions have lifted,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “But the good news is it seems the local increases are slowing down and may reverse course. Continued lower oil prices should help to put downward pressure on Hawaiʻi gas prices in coming weeks.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prices as of 6 a.m., April 7:

PC: AAA Hawai’i

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Matcha Is First Of Its Kind On Valley Isle 2Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending April 10 2022 4First Win In 13 Years For Maui High Robotics 5Maui Job Openings Featured Positions For Week Of April 2 9 6Haole Penos Reopens Upscale Food Truck Launches Giveback Program For Mauis Hungry