Costco gas. File photo by Wendy Osher

Hawaiʻi gas prices continued upward for a second straight week, reaching new record highs throughout the islands, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi was $5.23 on Thursday, which is three cents higher than last week and equal to the new record for the state.

The average national price is $4.15, down eight cents from a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $5.32, which is two cents higher than last week, 45 cents higher than last month, and $1.55 higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15, which is four cents above last week, 55 cents higher a month ago, and $1.55 higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.29, up four cents from last Thursday’s price, 51 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.43 higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.43, which is up five cents from last week, 50 cents higher than last month, and $1.51 higher than a year ago.

The prices listed are a snapshot and are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at specific participating stations. They are not reflective of all stations in those cities or towns.

“It’s unclear why Hawaiʻi gas prices are continuing to rise while most US states are seeing price declines, other than anticipated higher demand as travelers return to the islands for spring break after most pandemic travel restrictions have lifted,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “But the good news is it seems the local increases are slowing down and may reverse course. Continued lower oil prices should help to put downward pressure on Hawaiʻi gas prices in coming weeks.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prices as of 6 a.m., April 7: