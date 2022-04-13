Maui News

Two visitors airlifted during mountain rescue at Makamakaʻole Gulch, Maui

April 13, 2022, 4:16 PM HST
A man and woman from Massachusetts were airlifted to safety on Wednesday morning during a mountain rescue at Makamakaʻole Gulch on Maui.

Maui fire officials say the 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were uninjured, but were unable to make their way back onto the trail because of steep terrain.

Crews responded at around 11:39 a.m. on April 13, 2022, for the report of hikers who were in a precarious location off of the trail.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and made cell phone contact with the hikers.

Rescue 10 personnel aboard the departmentʻs Air-1 helicopter located and airlifted the victims to safety.

Emergency crews concluded their response at 12:50 p.m.

