A man and woman from Massachusetts were airlifted to safety on Wednesday morning during a mountain rescue at Makamakaʻole Gulch on Maui.

Maui fire officials say the 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were uninjured, but were unable to make their way back onto the trail because of steep terrain.

Crews responded at around 11:39 a.m. on April 13, 2022, for the report of hikers who were in a precarious location off of the trail.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and made cell phone contact with the hikers.

Rescue 10 personnel aboard the departmentʻs Air-1 helicopter located and airlifted the victims to safety.

Emergency crews concluded their response at 12:50 p.m.