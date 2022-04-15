PC: file photo LERC 19-02 Graduating Class Picture

The Department of Public Safety is looking for qualified individuals to join the State Sheriff Division on Oʻahu and Maui.

Recruitment opens April 15 on the Department of Human Resources and Development website.

To qualify, the applicant must have one year of law enforcement work experience. The applicant must be a high school graduate and be able to read and comprehend complex written material such as rules and regulations; write a clear, factual report; and have at least two years of work experience which demonstrates these abilities, among other qualities.

Individuals who pass the testing phase will participate in a modified Law Enforcement Recruit Class, which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.