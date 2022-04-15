Maui News

Molokaʻi students being taught suicide prevention with grant funding

April 15, 2022, 12:09 PM HST
* Updated April 15, 12:12 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services Director Dane Ka‘ae teaches Suicide Prevention Basics Training to Moloka‘i Middle School students. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Suicide prevention courses have been a staple of Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) youth programs on Maui. Now, with funding from a $15,000 Maui County grant, students on Molokaʻi are also getting the potential life-saving training.

Youth Services Director Dane Ka‘ae recently flew to Moloka‘i to teach the two-session course to 50 seventh-grade students in Kalei Adolpho’s PE/Health class at Molokaʻi Middle School.

Kaʻae will return to Moloka‘i over the next two weeks to teach the course to eighth and 10th graders at Moloka‘i Middle and High schools.

The curriculum emphasizes prevention and self-care. It also teaches how to recognize the warning signs of suicide in others and what actions to take.

MEO also will be organizing a community meeting to discuss suicide; its stigma; and how residents can act as “gatekeepers” to identify those at risk and offer help and support.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Moloka‘i has been identified as a “priority community” for youth suicide prevention by researchers, Ka‘ae said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our program offers a jump start to youth suicide prevention efforts on Moloka‘i,” Ka‘ae said. “We are excited to bring our evidence-based suicide prevention program to the island and to prevent the tragedy of the loss of a young life and all that potential.”

The grant is from the county Department of Housing and Human Concerns with additional support from MEO.

Another MEO program, Kaohi, is funded by the Nuestro Futuro Foundation and will offer Youth Services’ substance abuse, alcohol and tobacco prevention programs to Moloka‘i youth.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the suicide prevention and Kaohi programs, contact Mela Candelario on Moloka‘i at 808-553-5472.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Report Hawaiʻiʻs High Home Prices Tied To Stiff Regulations Maui 2nd Strictest In State 2Pedestrian Killed In Wailuku Crash Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Homicide 3Lei Giving Ban At High School Graduation Maui Students Question New Restriction 4Lahaina Cannery Welcomes Dennys Diner With Grand Opening 5Upcountry Maui Pizzeria Marlow Expands Menu Adds Mobile Oven 6Lahaina Home Fire Results In 400000 Damage