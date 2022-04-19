Maui News
Community input sought on Lānaʻi Skate Park preliminary designs
The Department of Parks and Recreation is requesting community input on preliminary Lānaʻi Skate Park conceptual designs. These designs come from community input in an online survey in October 2021.
To provide input on the conceptual designs, go to the following link: https://forms.gle/8EWCB5ndtEKQaoeN8.
Note: the survey can only be accessed with the following internet browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari.
This survey helps residents enhance and identify the skate park’s most desired features. Community input will be taken through May 13, 2022.
The Lānaʻi Skate Park design contract has been awarded to California Skate Parks.
Comments
