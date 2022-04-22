Visitors will learn about the history, culture and ecology of Lānaʻi during Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day on May 7. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau has partnered with Trilogyʻs Blue ʻĀina, Pūlama Lānaʻi and Expeditions for a Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration day on May 7.

Trilogy will bring up to 40 visitors from Lahaina to Lānaʻi to take part in the day-long program that educates visitors about the area’s history, culture and ecology, while advocating safe and mindful travel. It is part of the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan, which was created for the recovery and rebuilding of tourism.

“We are excited to provide this educational opportunity and to partner with three organizations that embody being stewards of the land,” said Sherry Duong, executive director of the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau. “The Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration day has been organized to immerse visitors in Lānaʻi’s culture. This opportunity allows visitors to be fully immersed in Lānaʻi through various voluntourism activities and experiencing the community culture firsthand.”

On the way to Lānaʻi, Trilogy will provide an ecological, cultural and historical orientation to visitors. Upon arriving in Lānaʻi, Pūlama Lānaʻi will take the visitors to a conservation-based service learning experience. Following a day of voluntourism activities, visitors will have the opportunity to support the local economy by exploring Lānaʻi City and visiting the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center.

“Preserving the history and culture of Lānaʻi is part of our mission,” said Shelly Preza, Executive Director of the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center. “We look forward to collaborating with Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, Sail Trilogy and Expeditions on this new educational and stewardship initiative to showcase how visitors can be more mindful as they travel within our community and our island.”

The cultural, ecological and historical content was created by the Lānaʻi Advisory Group, a group of Lānaʻi residents.

To book a reservation, call Sail Trilogy at 808-874-5649 and ask for the Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day excursion. It’s also recommended to book a reservation with Expeditions at https://go-lanai.com for the return ferry trip at 5:30 p.m. from Lānaʻi to Lāhainā (Please mention Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day when making the Expeditions reservation.)