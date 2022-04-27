Vernon Kalanikau shared information on the Kula Kai Ahupua‘a project during the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. File photo courtesy of the Made in Maui County Festival.

Mayor Michael Victorino announced the award of grants to two nonprofit groups, for fiscal year 2022, totaling $28,400 to support Hawaiian cultural events and raise community awareness of and appreciation for the islands’ host culture.

Signage blessing and installation ceremony for the Wailuku Ahupuaʻa moku. File photo by: Linn Nishikawa

Maui Food Technology Center Inc. has received $18,400 for its project, Maui Nui a Kama Pāhana Hōʻailona Ahupuaʻa – Kula Uka. This project to install ahupuaʻa signs educates the community about the traditional ahupuaʻa system of managing land segments from mauka to makai, or mountain to sea. The project also promotes island agriculture and economic diversification.

Lokahi Pacific has received a $10,000 grant for an event to celebrate Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Day here on Maui. The event featured moʻolelo (stories) of Kalanianaʻole along with crafts, music and hula. The celebration also provided a venue for performing artists, crafters and small businesses.

“We should never underestimate the value of our cultural roots,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Whether we are Hawaiian or Hawaiian at heart, these projects provide an important connection with the history and heritage of our host culture.”