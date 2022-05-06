Maui News

Gov. Ige headed to Japan to promote travel to Hawaiʻi

May 6, 2022, 5:15 PM HST
* Updated May 6, 5:17 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Governor David Ige is leading a Hawaiʻi delegation to Japan to encourage and expand travel to the Hawaiian Islands.

While in Japan, the governor will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry; the Minister of Foreign Affairs; and travel industry partners to reestablish the relationship between Hawaiʻi and Japan.

“Japan is our most important international source of travelers to Hawaiʻi, and we look forward to rekindling our relationship. Overall, international travel is much less than it was pre-pandemic,” Gov. Ige said in a press release.

“As our state focuses more on destination management over getting more visitors to the islands, we recognize that Japanese visitors are a priority for us because they tend to engage in the community, they’re respectful of the Hawaiian culture and of our environment. We would like to welcome them back to the islands.”

The governor will also meet with Japanese leaders to discuss economic development and renewable energy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Japan is committed to the United Nation’s sustainable development goals which includes clean energy. They want to learn from Hawaiʻi, which is a leader in renewable energy, and the first state in the U.S. to set a 100% renewable energy goal. Both Hawaiʻi and Japan would benefit from joint research, dialogue, and exchange, and working together to achieve our goals more quickly and efficiently,” Ige said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gov. Ige will be accompanied by First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige; Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism; John De Fries, president & CEO Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; George Kam, chair, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

The governor is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Friday, May 13. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Staycations No More Maui Hotel Room Rates Remain High So Residents Look Elsewhere 2Breaking Maui Fair Canceled For Third Year In A Row 98th Maui Fair To Resume In 2023 3Maui Median Sales Price Breaks Record At 1 2m Home Inventory Hits New Low 4Wailuku Man Succumbs To Injuries From Motorcycle Crash In Waikapu Last Week 5Piʻilani Highway Still Impassable Between Kaupo And Kipahulu Mile 35 5 37 6Korean Style Vons Chicken Expands On Maui With New Kihei Location