Maui News
Māʻalaea fire burns quarter acre of brush along highway
An afternoon fire burned about a quarter acre of brush along the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea on Tuesday.
The fire was reported at around 1:22 p.m. on May 10, at Māʻalaea Road and the Honoapiʻilani Highway.
Crews arrived on scene to find a working brush fire along Honoapiʻilani Highway. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down before it could spread to nearby homes, according to department reports.
As a precaution, residents nearby were evacuated but were able to return very shortly after.
Firefighters dealt with strong and gusty winds on scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Crews responding included: Engine 10, Engine 1, and Tanker 10.
