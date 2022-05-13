American and Hawaiian flags. Photo credit: Wabisabi Maui.

The Hawai‘i state flag is being flown at half-staff as a mark of respect and remembrance of the 1 million Americans who have died of COVID-19.

At the direction of the US president, and on behalf of Gov. David Ige, the order says that the United States flag and the Hawai’i state flag will be flown at half-staff Thursday until sunset Monday, according to a news release.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.

President Joe Biden’s presidential action can be found here.