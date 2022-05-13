Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
US, Hawaiʻi flags at half-staff to commemorate 1 million who died of COVID-19
A
A
A
The Hawai‘i state flag is being flown at half-staff as a mark of respect and remembrance of the 1 million Americans who have died of COVID-19.
At the direction of the US president, and on behalf of Gov. David Ige, the order says that the United States flag and the Hawai’i state flag will be flown at half-staff Thursday until sunset Monday, according to a news release.
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.
President Joe Biden’s presidential action can be found here.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Firefighters Battle Multiple Brush Fires In Central Maui 2Report Show Rent Prices Spiked 41 On Maui Residents Worry About Finding A Place 3Wailuku Fire Results In Evacuation Of Homes On Kamaile Street Closure Of Kahekili Highway 4Brush Fire Forces Closure Of Maui Veterans Highway Near Puʻunene Armory 5Maui Brush Fire At Pulehu Road Results In Road Closure 6Photos Crews Work To Douse Brush Fire At Kanaha Wildlife Sanctuary In Central Maui