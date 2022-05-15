Eligible Hawai’i public schoolteachers will receive up to $500 each for school supplies in a grant program by Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union called “Investing in Education.”

Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union will distribute $40,000 total in grants of up to $500 for teachers to help purchase books, furniture, electronics and other classroom necessities. Applications are available through June 30.

Applicants must be a member of Hawaii State FCU and be currently employed with the State of Hawaii Department of Education as a classroom teacher. Grant recipients are selected based on application responses and will be reviewed in the order that they are submitted.

Participants must submit an application stating the needs of their classroom and how the funds will help them improve student leaning. Funds will be available through June 30 or until all money has been disbursed.

“We appreciate Hawaii’s public school teachers for everything that they do and we recognize the tremendous sacrifices that they make every day – especially in these last couple of years,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State Federal Credit Union in the release.

To apply for the “Investing in Education” grant program or for more information, visit the site online.