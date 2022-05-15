Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 15, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Dec. 28, 1930 – April 29, 2022

Adam James G. Jardine

He is survived by his caring and loving sister Eva Ambrose; Sons Adam [Uilani] Jardine Jr., Jerome Jardine; Daughter Valerie Grace Jardine; 13 Grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son David Jardine.

Adam was a retired wounded Korean War Combat Veteran and Heavy Equipment Operator local 3. Well known thru the islands as an avid horseman, his passion and love for horses started at an early age working as a jockey at HC&S Sprecklesville Stables. Over the years he was part of many polo teams enjoying the sport and the fellowship of other players.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao at 9 a.m. with burial to follow.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dec. 16, 1933 – April 28, 2022

David Walter Hunkins

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

David Walter Hunkins, 88, passed away of cancer at his home in Hāna, Maui in the presence of his four daughters and wife of sixty-five years on April 28, 2022.

A spreading of ashes will be held one year from his passing. He is survived by his wife Charlene Zick; daughters, Susan Hunkins, Lynn Solu, Marj Hunkins, and Jayne Hunkins Craine; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Dave was born Dec. 16, 1933 in Faribault, Minnesota to Walter Alfred Hunkins and Marjorie Mae Sanders. His mother passed away when he was seven years old so he attended a military boarding school as a young boy. While a young man serving in the United States Army, he had the honor of guarding The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia. That service provided him the privilege of choosing any base to complete his military service. He chose Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu. While there, he met and married Charlene Marie Zick (Sugar). Their first two children (twins) were born at “Queen’s Hospital” in Honolulu where Sugar worked as a labor and delivery room nurse.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dave’s avid interest in business was sparked after he was discharged from the military and worked on the streets of Waikiki running his own small business parking cars. He also worked as an Assistant Manager at the Hawaiian Village Shell Bar while he attended the University of Hawaiʻi. During this time, he acquired the skills of customer service and hospitality which he carried into his future businesses.

He later left the islands and went on to complete his Business degree at Miami of Ohio University. As a young man, he was promoted to the President and CEO of a large trucking company in Ohio and eventually, with the help of Sugar, started his own successful trucking company that spanned the entire Midwest. Once Dave’s four girls were grown and back in Hawaiʻi, Dave and Sugar began planning their return to the islands.

In 1990, he started Kīhei Rent a Car on Maui with the help of his daughters and wife. After being a hard-working business owner and winning two Maui Small Business Administration awards, he handed the company over to his grandsons to further the business. Dave was a loving father and husband and will be remembered for his optimistic personality, his compassion and kindness to his wife and girls and for his keen interest in and tenderness toward his four pre-deceased goats. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to the Hana Lani Senior Center where David (Dave) enjoyed eating haupia ice cream, attending water aerobics, practicing senior yoga, having reiki treatments, enjoying lomi lomi massages, and playing cards. He helped start the Hāna Bridge Club and loved teaching others. He was especially excited to recently teach his grandchildren how to play bridge to carry on his legacy.

May 30, 1933 – May 2, 2022

Patricia Ann Salmon, 88 of Hilo passed away on May 2, 2022 in Kailua Kona. She was born on May 30, 1933, in Houston, Texas. After graduating from college, Patricia traveled the world as a Pan American Airlines flight attendant eventually settling in Tokyo, Japan. Her innate entrepreneurial spirit led to many successful endeavors. She started the first western charm school and modeling agency and wrote a regular fashion column in a daily newspaper. She also became a radio and TV personality. Another first was a book about Japanese antiques in English which led to a very successful antique shop in Roppongi. This evolved into a passionate love of the Nihonga, Japanese art from the early 1900s. She became an ardent collector and dealer of this genre.

Survivors include her brother Bill Salmon and his children who reside in Texas; her niece Cindy Fong of Hilo and her hanai nephew Douglas Akagi of Kailua Kona.

Private services will be held.

Nov. 25, 1935 – May 5, 2022

Myrtle Katherine Pico

Myrtle Katherine Pico, 86, of Wailuku was called home by the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Myrtle was born on Nov. 25, 1935, in Puʻunēnē, Maui to Joseph and Sophie Sardinha.

Upon graduating from Baldwin High School, Myrtle worked at Harold’s Inn at the old Kahului Shopping Center. There she met her beloved husband, David. Shortly after they were married on May 26, 1956, at Holy Family Church. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage and four children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Myrtle is survived by her children: Mavis (Ken) Goetsch, Eric (Donna) Pico, and Gary Pico. Grandchildren: Adam and Jason Goetsch (Mavis), Cheyenne and Chelsey Pico (Bryan), Kyle, Jenna, and Kaycie Pico (Eric), Trent Pico (Gary). Great Grandchildren: Paxton Goetsch (Adam), Leora and Maya Goetsch (Jason), Kuloa, Iokewe and Hai’lani Lind (Cheyenne), Levi Kalama Baker (Chelsey), Brodie Pico (Kyle), Caiden, Cooper, and Cole Vinson (Kaycie). Sister-in-law: Harriet Sardinha.

Pre-deceased by her husband: David Pico. Son: Bryan Pico. Parents: Joseph and Sophie Sardinha. Sister: Thelma Stone. Brothers: Louis, Joseph, Clarence, and Ervan Sardinha.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Makawao. Visitation at 10:15 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. with interment to follow.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all their family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Maui Hale.

Feb. 25, 1972 – April 10, 2022

James Martin Glennon passed away at his Maui home on April 10, 2022. Jim was born in San Francisco, California on Feb. 25, 1972

Jim was proceeded in death by his loving father John “Jack” Glennon and his brother Robert “Bob” Glennon.

Jim is survived by his wife Melissa, mother Barbara, brother Rich (Jeanne), sister in law Rebekah Curtis, brother-in-law Erik Brians and his nieces and nephews whom he adored Madison, Tanner, Grady, Elijah, Jonah and Liliana James.

As a child, Jim’s parents moved the family from Daly City to Burlingame, CA where Jim met and kept lifelong friends to this day.

While in his 20’s, Jim met the love of his life, Melissa. The couple moved to Maui where they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. It was a day, filled with love and laughter, that will be cherished by all who attended.

Jim affectionately went by the nicknames Jimbo, Willy G, and Jimmy. He loved playing and watching sports, fishing and being around all people and animals. Jim loved his family in California, Hawaii, and Ireland and enjoyed playing ball and telling silly jokes with his Nieces and nephews.

He had a warm heart and giant smile and enjoyed making people laugh. But most of all, he loved to have fun. Jim had a thirst for knowledge which he enjoyed sharing and was considered by many “the king of useless trivia”

A funeral service will be held at St Catherine of Siena Church in Burlingame, California on Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.

Dec. 28, 1987 – April 21, 2022