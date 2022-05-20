Students go on a field trip during Ahupuaʻa Stewards Leadership Program 2021. Photo Credit: Hawai‘i Land Trust

Five spots are still available for Hawaiʻi Land Trust’s free Ahupua’a Stewards Leadership Program, which is for 16- to 18-year-old high school students on Maui.

The fun and educational program is in its second year. Participants receive in-person classes at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Kahului campus and field trips to Hawaiʻi Land Trust and conservation partner sites on Maui, including Waiheʻe, Nuʻu, Olowalu, La’ie, Kanaha, Haleakala Ranch and Waikamoi.

The summer 2022 program runs from June 7 to July 14, with students receiving training and a $1,000 stipend upon completion. The program is on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goals of the program:

Aloha ‘Āina: Fostering Maui Nui sustainability and resilience through ‘āina-based education and indigenous knowledge.

Applied learning: Creating opportunities for students to experience a range of hands-on STEM concepts to support career exploration and discovery of their passion and purpose.

Mentorship: Cultivating relationships within the system through mentoring with conservation leaders.

The Hawaiʻi Land Trust instructors for the program are Scott Fisher, PhD, Director of ʻĀina Stewardship, and Denby Freeland, MEd, the Āina-based Educator.

Dr. Fisher leads all aspects of the ecological restoration work conducted by the land trust. He enjoys teaching people about cultural and natural history of Hawaiʻi. Freeland is a kapa

maker and artist.

Hawai’i Land Trust is partnering with Kamehameha Schools and UHMC for the program. Ten of the 15 available spots already have been taken.

To apply online, go to forms.gle/Xc8ULgFZD2PCkJkEA. For questions, contact Nicolette van der Lee by email at [email protected] or call her at 808-984-3300.