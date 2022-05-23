Maui News

Molokaʻi community town hall to discuss Bovine Tuberculosis, May 25

May 23, 2022, 8:54 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, and state Department of Land and Natural Resources will host a community meeting on Bovine Tuberculosis for the Molokaʻi community on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Mitchell Pauʻole Center. All COVID-19 precautionary measures are encouraged, including mask wearing.

Speakers will address plans to prevent the spread of Bovine Tuberculosis in both animals and people. A question and answer session will follow presentations. DOH public health nurses will offer free Tuberculosis skin testing on-site.

Molokaʻi residents interested in testing can also schedule an appointment by calling 808-553-7880.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council State Set Aside Money To Buy 257 Acres In Maʻalaea But Developer Beats Them To It 24 7 Earthquake Beneath Hualalai Volcano On Hawaiʻi Island Caused By Slip Along Fault No Tsunami Generated 3Maui Hospital Updates Visitor Policy Due To Rising Covid 19 Positivity Rates 4Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui 512th Annual Food Wine Festival Starts On Maui Then Moves To Big Island And Oʻahu 6Digital Zoning Map Proposed To Rezone 13 Parcels Consistent With Their Use