The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, and state Department of Land and Natural Resources will host a community meeting on Bovine Tuberculosis for the Molokaʻi community on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Mitchell Pauʻole Center. All COVID-19 precautionary measures are encouraged, including mask wearing.

Speakers will address plans to prevent the spread of Bovine Tuberculosis in both animals and people. A question and answer session will follow presentations. DOH public health nurses will offer free Tuberculosis skin testing on-site.

Molokaʻi residents interested in testing can also schedule an appointment by calling 808-553-7880.