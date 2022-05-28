The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day, unless permitted.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Olowalu: Right shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 12.5 and 14.6, Pōhaku Aeko Street and Luawai Street, on Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Lahaiana: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 Modification, effective 5/17): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue effective May 17 and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction near mile marker 2, intersection of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kane Street, on Wednesday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for traffic control measures. Bike lane, shoulder and pedestrian sidewalk will be closed.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Pāʻia: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 8.5, E Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, on Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Pāʻia (night work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.7 and 7.9, Meha Place and Kaiae Lane, on Tuesday evening, May 31 through Friday morning, June 3, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for wastewater main replacement.

Haʻikū: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, West Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 30 through Friday, June 3, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, May 30 through Friday, June 3, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work on the makai side of the roadway.

— Dairy Road (Route 380) —

Kahului: Right lane closure on Dairy Road (Route 380) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.0, Keolani Place, on Monday, May 30 through Tuesday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.5, Keolani Place, on Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane, shoulder, and pedestrian sidewalk will be closed.

— Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) —

Maunaloa (Weekend/Weekly Work): Single lane closure on Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) possible in either direction between mile markers 7 and 16.6, Airport Loop to vicinity of Mokio Street, on Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 through Friday, June 3, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway milling and asphalt paving.